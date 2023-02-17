The Government of Guyana has indicated that it will continue to invest in the country’s energy grid by undertaking a host of endeavours in renewable energy and crafting an energy matrix that will bring greater comfort to citizens.

The Gas-to-Energy project is one example of a major project that has tremendous potential.

Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said this was disclosed by the Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, during day three of the International Energy Conference and Expo.

He highlighted that some 230,000 kilovolts of power lines are to be brought from Wales to the substation, where it will be broken down and disbursed to communities.

According to DPI, this is expected to add some 300 megawatts of generation capacity, in hopes of facilitating a reduction in blackouts across the country.