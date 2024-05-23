At a press conference held by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Association (SVGCA) held on Tuesday, Calypsonian and PRO of the organization Robert “Patches” Knights called on the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) to “up its game”.

Mr. Knights spoke of the prizes awarded to calypsonians in SVG, expresses his displeasure and the displeasure of other calypsonians with them, voicing his opinion that he believes they should be improved.

“I can’t say it’s a pleasure to be here because things really ain’t right, as far as I’m concerned as a Calypsonian, for many, many years, and a musician too, so I hope that the CDC will up its game, because this is no joke for people like me. I understand clearly what’s happening across the Caribbean and other countries, our neighboring countries. For instance, prize money has been a vexing issue with us for years.”

SVGCA’s PRO calls for more to be done by the CDC for SVG’s calypsonians

The SVGCA’s PRO in his standing up for the nation’s calypsonians said he refused to sugarcoat the issue, as he highlighted the contributions that calypsonians make in bringing visitors to the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the Carnival season.