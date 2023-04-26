The Business community here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been called on to support the pan art form.

This call came from President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small during a press conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) earlier this week.

Mr. Small noted that over the years the pan players have produced excellent academic performances, emphasizing the important role the instrument plays in the lives of the youth.

“I am kindly asking the business community to support the steel pan art form, we need your support. The steel pan industry is filled with a lot talented young people who see the pan yard as their home and a place where they can express themselves, but, to run and manage a steel orchestra isn’t cheap,” he said.

Small went on speak about stellar academic performances of the participants in the pan art form.

“Our pan players continue to excel in their academics over the years and we are proud as a fraternity that we can now brag and boast about all our island scholars, cultural ambassadors and so much more,” he said.

Mr. Small expressed gratitude to the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) for their continued support of the Youlou Pan Movement.