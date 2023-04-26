The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the death of 18 year old J’Quan Samuel.

J’Quan reportedly went to the Peruvian Vale beach with relatives. He allegedly encountered difficulties at sea and was assisted by fishermen who brought him ashore unconscious.

According to an official release from the RSVGPF Attempts were made to resuscitate him and he was taken to the Levi Latham Health Center in Mesopotamia, then transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of eighteen (18) year-old J’Quan Samuel of Peruvian Vale that occurred on Sunday, April 23, 2023, is currently being investigated by the Police.” The release states

A postmortem examination of Samuel’s body will be conducted to determine the specific cause of death.