Jerry Springer, one of the most influential and controversial figures in TV history, has died … TMZ has confirmed.

Jerry hosted the smash hit syndicated talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 years … and it was never a boring moment on the raucous and wild show — which was known for its outrageous guests who usually got into crazy fights as the audience cheered

A family spokesperson says Jerry was battling a “brief illness.” Our sources tell us it was pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed a few months ago, and this week he took a turn for the worse.

The spokesperson says he died Thursday morning, peacefully at his home in the Chicago area.

Before TV, he was a politician who ran a failed campaign for U.S. Congress in 1970, got elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 … and became the city’s mayor in 1977. He served one term.

But, Springer became a worldwide sensation with his show … which debuted in 1991. Most people won’t remember this, but when he started Jerry’s show focused on political issues. Of course, it eventually became the exact opposite … and a ratings smash.