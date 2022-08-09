The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) commenced an 8-day long road cleaning programme today Tuesday August 9, 2022.

The island-wide initiative will see the employment of over 6,000 persons in all fifteen constituencies.

This will include 491 gangs and 1,000 Jobbers, who will be responsible for the cleaning of roads and drains, as well as the cutting of trees.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors. BRAGSA is therefore appealing to motorists and pedestrians to take the necessary precautions during this period.

The programme, which is a collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Ministry of Economic Planning, will be undertaken as part of the Labour Intensive Temporary Employment Programme, which falls under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme in that Ministry.

It is being done at an estimated cost of three (3) million EC dollars.