The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) has launched a two-week Mathematics workshop targeting primary school Grade Five students.

According to a post from the SVGCC, the workshop, which aims to develop a passion for Mathematics through interactive and fun activities, will see the participation of twenty-five (25) students from Sion Hill Government School, Calliaqua Anglican School, Belair Government School, Brighton Methodist School, and Fair Hall Government School.

During the launch, the SVGCC’s Director Nigel Scott stated that as a college we are answering a need within the country, in helping students to develop a more productive and positive approach to the study of Mathematics.

He hopes that the programme expands next year to allow for the participation of more students.

Scott also dubbed the students “honorary students of the SVGCC” because due to the fact that they will be based at the institution for two weeks.

The workshop, being led by two of the college’s Mathematics Lecturers, Dawn Scott and Samantha Porter, will run from August 8th – 19th, 2022, and is made possible through the generous support of the St. Vincent Cooperative Bank Ltd, and Bickles.