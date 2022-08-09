COVID-19 booster shots will not be mandated for frontline health workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Yesterday, reports circulated that a memo to staff from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment announced the move.

However during a press conference held earlier today, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said this was a result of a mistranscribed note from Cabinet.

“I want to indicate to the public unequivocally, that this is not the case. There appears to be—or there appears to have been a miss-transcribed note from the cabinet, when we were discussing the easing of restrictions related to teachers and civil servants. We also decided at the time that we will strongly encourage the taking of booster shots for all citizens but in particular, frontline workers and healthcare workers, and it appears that there was a mistranscription of that decision that was sent to the permanent secretary who then faithfully relayed that erroneous record of the cabinet minutes to the healthcare workers and then it was subsequently reported; but that is not the case,” he said.

Minister Gonsalves said that while the frontline workers will be strongly urged to take the COVID-19 booster shots, those urgings will not come in the form of a mandate.

Minister Gonsalves on no mandated boosters.