Divers from Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) as well as those from private commercial enterprises are expected to resume on Friday for the remaining seamen from the sunken inter-island vessel, St. Vincent registered MV Fair Chance after the body of one of the seamen was found on Thursday inside the boat which capsized last Saturday.

In a statement late on Thursday, the TTCG said it recovered the body of a man who is yet to be identified while removing cargo that was blocking the entrance of the ship.

It said the body was removed and handed over to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for further investigation.

When the ship capsized last Saturday after its cargo onboard shifted to one side, two of the seven crewmen – Johnel McIntosh of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Derrol Small of Grenada – were rescued but the captain of the St Vincent registered vessel, Dexter Chance as well as Devon Celestine, Eric Calliste, Owen Prescott and Quincy Baptiste, were not found.

The vessel had left port in T&T on Saturday en route to St. Vincent when the tragedy occurred.