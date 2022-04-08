The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is currently in discussion with organizers of rural carnivals.

This is according to Chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams, who made the disclosure in response to question asked during a press conference held earlier this week.

“We are in discussion with the rural carnival organizers and one of the things, again, that we are discussing with them is the capacity to put on the festival that they would have traditionally done. Now a number of rural carnivals for instance would have had beauty pageants and it is obviously too late now to put on a quality beauty pageant in the traditional rural carnival period” Adams said.

The CDC Chairman said that if the rural carnivals have other cultural events that they would like showcase, the CDC will be on board to throw their support behind it.

“However if rural carnivals have other cultural components that they want to showcase—if rural carnivals have steel bands resident in their communities, soca artistes resident in their communities and there are shows that we can support along those lines, then, again, within the financial constraints that are imposed on the CDC by virtue of the fact that we were planning for a scaled back VincyMas we would certainly support those”.

The Chairman said that he would like to see emphasis in rural carnivals this year shifted from “jump ups” and “wet fetes” and more focused on the cultural aspect of the festival.

