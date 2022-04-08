Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley has warned that the Caribbean countries will soon need to brace for the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley was delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference, when she cautioned against the disruptions that will occur.

“The truth is, that with the war in Ukraine going into its fifth week, we are now going to start to see, regrettably, some of the consequences of that war….

“That is going to lead to discomfort in many of our countries with respect to prices and with respect to access to those commodities,” remarked the Prime Minister.

Mottley said that the Caribbean needed to work as one to remove the “consequences of war elsewhere in a globally interdependent world that effectively leaves us subject to price and commodity access changes”.

Prime Minister Mottley said that the region’s leaders will be tasked with explaining to their populations how to prepare for the long road ahead.