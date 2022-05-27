American producer DJ Khaled has teamed up with Dancehall star Skillibeng, ‘another one’ of Jamaica’s entertainers, for a track on his upcoming album, which will be executively produced by his firstborn, Asahd Khaled.

Khaled began sharing teasers about his thirteenth studio project earlier this month, revealing that 21 Savage and Future may appear on the set. On Wednesday, he added Skillibeng to the list of guest artists expected to make an appearance on the album.

In an Instagram post, Khaled, Skillibeng and others were spotted enjoying Jamaican cuisine before getting to work at what appeared to be Khaled’s home/studio in Miami.

In another video clip, Khaled is heard expressing that the Crocodile Teeth deejay has always believed in his vision.