Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he is hoping to see ramped up work by National Reparations Commission in the near future.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program made mention of Prime Ministerial meeting that he attended, accompanied by Chairman of the Commission Adrian Odle.

“On Friday we had a Prime Ministerial subcommittee on reparations and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a member of that committee and I had with me my delegation, which was on Zoom, Barbados is the chair, so Mia was in the chair, Carlos James was with me, Ambassador Alexander from the regional integration diaspora unit and the recently appointed chairperson of the National Reparations Commission—we are going to lift it to a commission—Adrian Odle. We are going to see, hopefully, some ramped up work by the national reparations commission,” he said.

Adrian Odle, a lawyer and lecturer last month was announced to head SVG’s National Reparations Commission.

Mr. Odle, 28, will lead the committee started in 2013 to lead the government’s efforts and the region’s efforts towards securing reparatory justice for the Atlantic slave trade, slavery, and native genocide.