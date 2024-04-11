Gun violence has claimed another life in The Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPS) said it received a shot spotter alert around 11pm on Wednesday about a gun being fired on Cowpen Road in Nassau.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man, who is yet to be identified, lying near a fruit stand opposite Montgomery Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

This murder took The Bahamas’ 2024 homicide figure to 38.

Speaking with reporters at the scene of the crime, Chief Superintendent Micheal Johnson appealed for witnesses to come forward and assist police with their investigation as they were unable to determine how the man got to the area or his identity.

Chief Superintendent Johnson said police remain concerned about the crime wave spreading across The Bahamas.