A three day summer program which started on August 14th, 2023 was hosted by the Barroullie Police Youth Club where participants were taught to paint on canvas, glass bottle decoration and tie-dying.

The summer program concluded on August 16th, 2023.

The district coordinator of the Barroullie PYC Ms. Shelly-Ann Roberts said, “This program was geared towards teaching our youths hands-on skills which they can use in the future to generate some form of income.”

She further stated, “During these 3 days I’ve seen talents within our children. It brought out their creative mindsets and hidden talents. Seeing the outcome of our summer program makes me want to push my children further towards acquiring more skills. Moving forward, we would be doing more training to keep the children occupied.”