Residents of Colonaire, Calliaqua and surrounding areas are invited to a meeting that will be held in collaboration with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Coordinating Unit and the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The meeting will be held at the George Stephens Secondary School on Tuesday August 22nd 2023, beginning at 5pm for persons in Colonaire and on Wednesday August 23rd 2023 at the Town Hall starting at 5:30pm for persons in and around the Calliqua area.

The meetings are in effort to discuss the implementation of the Caribbean Community Risk Information Tool (CCRIT) in Calliqua and Colonaire, which are identified among the three most vulnerable communities based on the application of tool in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CCRIT is a community-based data collection tool that uses quantitative geospatial data and qualitative community socio-demographic data. It facilitates the identification of potential hazards and associated socio-economic vulnerabilities that can affect the respective communities.