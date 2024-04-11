In a strategic operation conducted on 9th April 2023, the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) executed a search which resulted in the seizure of illegal weaponry and ammunition at the Campden Park Port.

According to police, the seized items include: One 38 caliber Special Revolver; a comprehensive assortment of ammunition totaling 2,538 rounds, covering various calibers, and an extended magazine and a quantity of fireworks.

A release from the RSVGPF’s Public Relations and Complaints Department highlights the efforts of their specialized units in combating illegal arms trafficking.

The seizure of weapons and ammunition come amidst an ongoing Gun Amnesty, which commenced on March 1st 2024 and will conclude on May 31st 2024. During this period, individuals are encouraged to surrender any illegal firearms and ammunition they may possess without facing prosecution, no questions asked.