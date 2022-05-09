Atletico Madrid beat city rivals and La Liga champions Real Madrid to put themselves on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League.

With the title wrapped up, Real made seven changes following their dramatic win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atletico started strongly and Yannick Carrasco converted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down.

Diego Simeone’s side remains fourth, six points clear of Real Betis in fifth.

The Atletico boss roused the crowd with his arms as last season’s title winners held on to a win that puts them just one point behind third-placed Sevilla.