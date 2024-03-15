Arsenal has been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while Manchester City will play 14-time winners Real Madrid.

The Gunners will host German side Bayern, who have England captain Harry Kane in their squad, at Emirates Stadium in the first leg.

Meanwhile, this is the third successive season City, who won last year’s title, have met Real in the knockout stages.

The first legs take place 9-10 April, with the second legs on 16-17 April.

If Arsenal and City win their ties the two Premier League clubs will face each other in the semi-finals.