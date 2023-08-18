The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology in collaboration with The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has advised the public that several consultations will take place from 14 – 25 August, 2023 as plans unfold for the construction of the Amos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH).

According to an official release Meirovich Consulting has been contracted by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to finalize the design and update the Environmental and Social Assessment (ESIA) for Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH).

Eco-engineering Consultants Limited (Ecoeng) a Trinidad-based company and Xyched Systems Solution a St Lucia-based Company were both sub-contracted to conduct the Environmental and Social Assessment (ESIA). This week the team will meet with key stakeholders from various public and private sector agencies and civil society organization across St Vincent and the Grenadines. Xyched Systems Solution will conduct interviews with one hundred and seventy two home (172) homeowners within the Amos Vale area among five communities between Walveroo and Villa.

The release states that the Environmental and Social Assessment (ESIA) will provide guidance related to the processes, procedures, and mechanisms for ensuring adequate level of environmental and social consideration and integration at each stage of the project cycle, and describe the principles, objectives and approaches to be followed by the government and the contractor in order to avoid to avoid, minimize or mitigate any adverse impacts that may arise during the project implementation.