The town of Barrouallie will soon have a modern Black Fish Processing facility in the next few months.

Area representative Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster visited the site recently and in an interview with the Agency for Public Information said it is a project the community is anticipating and would no doubt bring economic benefits “…this is a bread-and-butter issue here in Barrouallie, and this facility will make life much easier for those for the folks who ply their trade in black fish and in the fishing, this project in my opinion it’s a significant project, it is a timely project, and it is a beneficial project to the folks here in Barrouallie,” Dr. Brewster said.

Dr. Brewster also noted that there has been an increase in black fish catches this season and when the facility is done, it would be just a matter of finally procuring the equipment and other necessities for the facility, therefore, he anticipates an official opening in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the API, Site Foreman Carlos Whyte of Sea Operations SVG said everything is on schedule for the completion of the project and despite challenges with the weather, they are well on course to finish by the completion date. The project is being constructed at a cost of US 1.85 million dollars with funding from Japan’s Grant Said for Economic and Social Development programme. Construction began in December 2022 and is scheduled for 12 months.