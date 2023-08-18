Three talented students from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) Mandarin Class, Abigail Richards, Jolesia Pope, and Tansha George, are set to represent their country in the highly anticipated Taiwan ICDF Mandarin Singing Competition. The event, featuring participants from ten countries, aims to celebrate language and musical diversity while fostering cross-cultural exchange.

The participating countries include St. Christopher, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Belize, Haiti, Guatemala, Paraguay, Turkey, Palau, and Jordan.

Esteemed judges comprising experts in Mandarin language education and music will evaluate the performances and select the top three winners. The first prize winner will receive USD$300, the second prize winner will be awarded USD$200, and the third prize winner will receive USD$100. Additionally, there will be a “YouTube Popularity Award” for ten participants, each receiving USD$50.

To promote SVG on a global platform, the three students and their Mandarin instructor, Yuhui Huang, have chosen picturesque locations in the country for filming. The enchanting settings of Arnos Vale, Fort Charlotte, and the New Testament Church of God in Lowmans Hill serve as the backdrop for the students’ performances.

Although these three students are relatively new to the Mandarin language, they have displayed exceptional linguistic clarity and impressive vocal precision.