Citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as visitors are being advised to be cautious this carnival season.

This advice came from Superintendants of Police Mr. David Trumpet and Mr. Benzil Samuel during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program.

Superintendant of Police Trumpet advised patrons to events to avoid exposing their money and jewelry.

“Do not expose your money, avoid wearing jewelry because someone can just pass and grab your chain or hold you up and take it, and try avoid going to places where people are not frequenting, lonely areas; avoid them. That would help to ease some of the robberies in the country,” he said.

The public being advised on how they can best assure safety during the carnival season.

Superintendant of Police Samuel noted that police patrols are especially ramped up in areas where vehicles are parked during events so as to deter break-ins.

“Any major event, whether it is in Kingstown or outside of Kingstown, once there is a major event and there’s a parking lot or even if sometimes there are vehicles parked on the street, you’d normally have police officers patrolling that area where vehicles are parked, so they would have an eye out for persons who want to break these vehicles,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Samuel ensuring that police do their part in patrolling parking areas.

Vincymas celebrations are set for June 30th to July 11th 2023.