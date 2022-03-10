The British Virgin Islands and Anguilla have been drawn into Russia’s retaliation against the western states as they have both been included on a list of “unfriendly countries”.

The unfriendly countries list was approved by the Kremlin on Monday and they include United States, Canada, European Union States, the United Kingdom (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Japan, South Korea and Australia.

The Kremlin accused these countries and territories of taking “unfriendly actions” against the Russian government, companies and citizens following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The BVI, in condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine, announced that it will be combing through its lucrative offshore banking sector to find assets belonging to Russians who are on the UK sanctions list.

Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda have also taken action against Russia’s elite by pausing their applications in the Citizenship by Investment.