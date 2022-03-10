The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police is seeking the public’s assistance is locating Jeffrey “Supie-Sop” Cuffy of Campden Park.

The police in their wanted bulletin said that Cuffy is wanted in connection with various offences and warned that he is considered to be armed and very dangerous.

According to the police he is 6 ft 7 inches in height and is described as dark brown in complexion, with brown eyes, a narrow face and thick lips.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffrey “Supie-Sop” Cuffy of Campden Park can contact the Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at telephone numbers 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, or 228 or any Police Station.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines in their release gave the assurance that all calls will be treated confidentially.