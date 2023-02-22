American Airlines has issued a formal apology to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves after he and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley were requested to present themselves before gate agents to complete their check-in on a recent flight to Miami from Guyana.

The apology came in the form of a letter from the airline’s Managing Director of International Government Affairs Robert Wirick.

“On behalf of American Airlines, please accept my sincerest apology for not proactively approving the request for expedited treatment and the inconvenience caused during your departure from Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). We sincerely regret that we fell short of your expectations while traveling from Guyana to Miami to connect on a flight to The Bahamas for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit.” The letter read.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while speaking on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program said that he had taken no offense when the request was made for him and Prime Minister Rowley to provide visual confirmation that the travel documents present at the gate were theirs.

Mr. Wirick in the apology to SVG’s Prime Minister stated that American Airlines treasures their relationship with him and the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and that the airline will strive to ensure that all future travels with them are pleasant and exceed expectations.