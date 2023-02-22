The National Volcano Relief Labour Assistance Program was launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday February 21st 2023.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said this launch follows over 1,000 consultations with food producers throughout SVG.

“We have spoken to several farm owners and we will be opening the registration for assistance. Farmers, you have lands, very important, you have some money to start the replanting process but you need a little assistance,” Caesar said.

The Agriculture Minister goes on to thank the donors of the funds that made the program possible. “I want to thank the donors for providing the sum of $800,000 to be made available to the farmers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

The launch of the National Farmer Assistance program took place on Tuesday February 21st at the Troumaca Primary School.

Minister Caesar said that there will be various points of registration throughout SVG.

Minister Caesar said that it is his Ministry’s goal to; by the end of this year to have approximately 250 young farmers adding mechanization to the production platform.

The Agriculture Minister took the opportunity to encourage SVG’s youth to become involved in this transformative era of agriculture.