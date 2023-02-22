Fourteen (14) secondary School boys between the ages of ten (10) to eighteen (18) and eleven (11) mentors will participate in the Stubbs Police Youth club’s male to male mentorship program.

According to an official release, the Stubbs Police Youth club current membership comprises of sixty members, with more than half of this amount being boys; a significant amount of them from single parent households headed by their mothers.

The club emphasized the importance of the nation’s boys being “empowered, encouraged and supported by tapping into the knowledge and experience of those with more experience than themselves to help guide them to build their confidence, identify and achieve their goals and ultimately become model citizens through Mentoring.”

The release states that the “overall objective of the program is to increase positive behaviors and reduce risk among boys in our community and by extension the country and improve confidence and self-worth in order to help them make healthy choices and reach their full potential.”

The Stubbs Police Youth club will launch the male to male mentorship program on Saturday 25th February 2023 at 4:00pm at the Stubbs Gospel Hall Church. It is set to run for a period of one (1) year.