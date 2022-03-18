Veteran Dancehall deejay Mr. Lexx is working on his final album before retirement from the industry.

Speaking with DancehallMag at Shenseea’s ALPHA album launch on Tuesday, the Full Hundred deejay, 47, said his sophomore album will serve as his attempt to leave Dancehall with a bang.

“I’m planning to resign soon, so mi just a drop one more album before that. I’m looking on different things for the future. I’m going into TV and I’m gonna try a little bit of TV. I also have this podcast, and like I said I’m going into TV so I’m looking forward to making that transition. You know, I’ve been doing music for almost 30 years now so it’s time to try new things,” Lexx said.

The Jamaican entertainer said the project, titled Like I Never Left, will debut in his birth month, which is May.

Mr. Lexx said the title of the project was also deliberate.

“I’ve never really made an attempt for a comeback ever in my entire career. This is my first time I’m like, OK, let’s try to make a comeback. But, I’ve been around doing projects and you know touring and recording singles so I felt like I never left,” he added.

Mr. Lexx Born Christopher Palmer, Mr. Lexx entered the music industry in the late 1990s, under the name Lexxus. However, he switched to the moniker Mr. Lexx in the early 2000s, after Toyota warned him in a six-page letter, about infringing on their Lexus brand.