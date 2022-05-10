Two (2) additional charges are being brought against Reynold Roberts today. Roberts a 40-year-old Manager of Harmony Hall, who was previously charged with the Murder of Luann Roberts of the same address is now being charged with the offences of Kidnapping and Rape.

Investigations revealed that the Accused removed and carried away the virtual complainant from her home without her consent between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on May 1st 2022.

Raynold Roberts, a manager who resides at Harmony Hall, was arrested and charged on May 3 for the murder of Luann Roberts.

The crime was allegedly committed by inflicting injuries to her forehead with an unknown object.

The accused has been in police custody since the morning of May 1, after the body of the 42-year-old woman was found in the rear seat of vehicle, P6158, which was parked along the road abutting the Buccament Bay Secondary School.