The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment held a Community Health Services Award of Excellence Cocktail Ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Residence on May 7th 2022.

The award ceremony saw different health care workers given tokens of appreciation for their hard work and for going beyond the call of duty, especially during the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Medical officer of Health Dr. Roger Duncan said the ceremony was not enough to repay the health care personnel for their hard work but it was a tangible way for his ministry to show their appreciation.

Minister of Health St Clair Prince noted that there are many dedicated Health Care Professionals whose work go unrecognized and this is an opportunity for them to feel appreciated especially having gone through the La Soufriere eruptions and still working through the pandemic.

The awards ceremony is just the first in a series to recognize Health Care workers in St Vincent and the Grenadines.