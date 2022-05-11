P.Diddy is spreading the love.

The music mogul, also known as Love, has officially announced his return to music with the launch of his R&B record label Love Records in partnership with Motown Records.

The new label will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters.

Additionally, Diddy has signed a one-time album deal with Motown.

The project, which he will executive produce and A&R, will mark the first release on Love Records and is set to arrive this summer.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will continue to oversee his iconic Bad Boy label. “For the Label I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

It’s been over six years since Diddy released his last project, MMM (Money Making Mitch). Last year, he announced plans for an R&B album called Off the Grid, but it never saw the light of day.