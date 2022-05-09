Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently stand at 50, following the report of 12 new Rapid Antigen cases. No new PCR cases were confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Sunday May 8th, there was one new COVID-19 recovery confirmed.

The number of patients admitted for COVID-19 care in country remains at two. Both patients are unvaccinated.

SVG’s COVID-19 death remains unchanged at 106.

A total of 70,331 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country so far; of that number 36,274 are first doses and 30,447 are second doses. 3610 people have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Since March of 2020, there have been 8472 Rapid Antigen and PCR COVID-19 cases recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.