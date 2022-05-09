Student of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) Gariel Matthias is among students from three of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) member countries who demonstrated their talents and creativity by capturing the top positions in the 2022 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition.

This year’s competition, focused on Poetry and participants were required to submit a video presentation of the piece.

Matthias placed second in the 17-19 year old category, where participants wrote their poems on the topic “My Vision for My Caribbean Home”.

She will receive $2,500 and her school will be presented with a grant of $1,500.

The nine judges of the 2022 competition included poets, authors, entertainers and teachers from the eight ECCB member countries and one representative from the RSS-ARU.