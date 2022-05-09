Flow St. Vincent via an official release has advised that all major mobile carriers across the United States will shut down their 3G networks to pave the way for their final transition to 4G LTE and 5G technologies.

According to Flow, this change means that older smartphones and other devices which utilize 3G technology will no longer work while roaming in the US.

The phase out will occur as per the following schedule:

AT & T – February 22, 2022

T-Mobile – July 1, 2022

And Verizon – December 1, 2022

As of the respective dates, all 3G devices will no longer work on those networks in the US, and only customers using 4G LTE or 5G devices will be able to utilise roaming services.

Flow St. Vincent states that it is important to note that while customers will be able utilize roaming data services and Wi-Fi on 4G LTE or 5G devices in the US, traditional voice calls on these 4G LTE or 5G networks can only be made if the devices are VoLTE (Voice over LTE) enabled.

Customers will however still be able to utilize popular mobile apps such WhatsApp to make calls on these networks.