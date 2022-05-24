A three member delegation left the state of St. Vincent and Grenadines last Wednesday, 18th May to attend and participate in the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In attendance are the Honorable St. Clair Prince, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, accompanied by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer- Beache and Director of the Health Security Unit, Mrs. Donna Joyette- Bascombe.

“The team will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines in plenary sessions and engage in bilateral discussions on health related matters including Non- Communicable Diseases (NCD’s), Emergency Preparedness and Infectious Diseases.” A post from the SVG Health Facebook page stated.

The Honorable Minister will also present on a proposal for the supplementary Agenda Item “Inviting Taiwan to Participate in the World Health Assembly as an Observer.”