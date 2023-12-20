The nine (9) remaining officers from Course #08 celebrated their thirty-third (33rd) year of service on Tuesday December 19th.

The officers were enlisted into the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) on December 19, 1990, with a batch of forty-six (46).

The officers celebrating are – Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Mr. Oswin Richards and Mr. Parnell Browne, Inspectors of Police, Mr. Atland Browne, Mr. Grafton Samuel and Mr. Dwayne Mc Kenzie, Station Sergeant Cuthbert Wilson and Sergeants Scott John and Rawle Pope.

They are currently serving in various departments, stations, and units within the RSVGPF. ACP Bailey is in charge of the crime portfolio, ASP Richards is the Commander of the South Western Division while ASP Browne is the Head of the Traffic Branch, Inspectors Browne, Samuel and Mc Kenzie are attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Mustique Police Station and Port Police Security Unit respectively.