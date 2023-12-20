The 2023-2027 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Executive and the Nine Mornings Committee are set to host four 3X3 Basketball Competitions throughout the 2023 festivities.

Four teams each morning from December 21st to the 24th will be playing 3X3 basketball games.

SVGBF President Suzette Jackson said that she is proud to be collaborating with the Nine Mornings Committee in an effort to keep both sport and culture alive throughout the country.

Games begin at 4AM at Granby Street, Kingstown in front of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) building.

A press release from the SVGBF says that there are cash prizes and trophies to be won.