2023 saw a significant increase in vehicular accidents when compared the 2022’s figure.

This is according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Parnel Browne during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program earlier today.

ASP Browne said in 2023 there were 845 vehicular accidents reported, an increase when compared to the 781 accidents reported in 2022.

“In 2023 we have seen an increase in motor vehicle accidents when compared to 2022. In 2022 we had 781 reported accidents,” ASP Browne said.

He said there is the possibility that there could have been more 781 accidents reported in 2022, but this was the number reported to the police.

He then compared 2023’s figure to that of 2022.

“2022, there were 781, in 2023 we had 845,” he said.

ASP Browne also noted that there was a decrease in road fatalities in SVG, with 2023’s figure being 4, and 2022’s figure being 6.