The World Pediatric Project (WPP) has kicked off their activities for the year by hosting its General Surgery team here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

It is the first mission team for 2024 and has been progressing smoothly. WPP held their General Surgery clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) on Sunday January 14th 2024.

37 children were assessed on that day with sixteen (16) surgeries scheduled to take place between Monday January 15th and Thursday January 18th. The total number of patients seen on clinic day included both local and regional families from St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada.

This small, yet proficient team was led by Pediatric General Surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Lukish. The team was comprised of Dr. Teodoro Reyes – Pediatric Anesthesiologist, Dr. Eric Casella – Pediatric Anesthesiologist Fellow and Sheree Dyer – OR Nurse. Assisting the team was local Pediatric General Surgeon Dr. Jasmine Ellis-Davy and some of MCMH’s OR and staff nurses.

Dr. Lukish says “We’ve been able to provide some outstanding care with our Pediatric Anesthesia and Nursing team.” He continued by saying that operations thus far have been going smoothly and hopes to finish the surgical week on the same note. “We are all happy to be here as part of the World Pediatric Project team supporting the healthcare needs of the children of this area.” Dr. Lukish concludes. Dr. Jasmine Ellis-Davy who partners closely with Dr. Lukish shared the same sentiments stating that “this mission has been going well.” Dr. Ellis-Davy shared that they will be doing two Nuss procedures for patients with a condition called Pectus excavatum; a deformity of the sternum/ribcage area as well as a few other simpler cases. She concluded by expressing her gratitude to the sponsors of this mission and everyone who makes the missions possible.

The WPP in an official release, expressed their utmost appreciation to The Mustique Charitable Foundation and Trinity School of Medicine for sponsoring this mission and their continuous support in making a difference in the lives of our Caribbean children.