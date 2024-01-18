Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed his dissatisfaction at the situation at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School where a portion of the school has been left without electricity for an extended period of time.

Prime Minister Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio said that he was “highly dissatisfied” with the situation, also saying that he was upset that it was not brought to his attention sooner by the relevant state entities.

“Earlier this week it was drawn to my attention the, temporary Thomas Saunders school, that there’s a section of the school which was without electricity. Well you know I was very firm with those in the state agencies, I use that term broadly, who are responsible for this and I had to speak firmly, I had to make clear that I’m highly dissatisfied with that, but they are working on it,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Gonsalves also said that he was upset that the issue was not brought to his attention sooner.

“I was upset too, that one of the state agencies which should have informed me, they didn’t inform me. Sometimes public servants among themselves think they can solve issues, but if a week passes and the issue is not solved, there’s a bottleneck, I’m a good clearer of bottlenecks,” he said.

The Prime Minister gave the Vincentian public the assurance that the problem is being sorted out, stating that it is a matter of great importance.