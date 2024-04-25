Police here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in Bequia.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, in an official release, said the body, found in La Pompe, Bequia, on the morning of Wednesday April 24th, has been identified as a 71-year-old female from Harmony Hall.

Police, in their release, said they received report of the body, at about 6:10 am on Wednesday, and that preliminary information indicates that the deceased was staying at a nearby apartment and was last seen on the beach around 6 PM yesterday evening. A post-mortem examination will be conducted soon to determine the cause of death.

As the RSVGPF continues their investigation into the matter, they have called on anyone with information that may be of use, to contact police emergency at 999/911, the Port Elizabeth Police Station at 784-458-3350 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 784-456-1810.