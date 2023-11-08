The New Democratic Party (NDP)’s parliamentary representative for Central Kingstown, St. Clair Leacock has responded to claims that the opposition is imitating the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) with their upcoming “Hype For Youth” rally.

The NDP’s Vice President was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Activated Mornings Program.

Mr. Leacock said that the NDP has always been in deep with SVG’s youth and youth activity.

“I start by saying that we are a much older party than the Unity Labour Party. We are, after all, the oldest political institution in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and I would hate to think that we are followers of, rather than the originators of ideas.

People must not forget some basic fundamentals, you know, we have in this party, people who are steeped in youth work and I go all the way back to people like former National Youth Council President Jerry Scott, who was one of the pioneers in youth work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and immediately comes to mind is people like current senator Israel Bruce, who was also a President of the National Youth Council and there are several people in the New Democratic Party who can speak proudly of youth involvement, youth activity,” Mr. Leacock said.

He also highlighted his time as commandant of the SVG Cadet Force, and involvement in other youth-oriented entities.

The NDP’s “Hype For Youth” rally is set for Saturday November 18th and will feature Jamaican artistes Govana and Etana, as well as local acts, former Soca Monarch Magikal, Mason Made, Mirror Dan and more.

The New Democratic Party said that those in attendance can expect to hear about their plans for increased availability of jobs, higher wages and more.