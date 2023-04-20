There are now Forty-one (41) new graduates of the Entrepreneurial Essentials and Social Skills Program coordinated by the Adult and Continuing Education Division (DACE). The graduates are inmates of the Belle Isle Correctional Facility (HMP). At an official ceremony held on Wednesday April 19th, the participants received certificates after successfully completing the yearlong program.

The program aims to provide capacity building mechanisms by which inmates can develop necessary skills and knowledge that will equip them to better transition back to civilian life, once they have left the rehabilitation facility. The Program covered areas such as money management and customer service.

During his remarks Assistant Superintendent Julian Clark said he’s happy that programs such as this are available to inmates and hopes that other private sector organizations can come on board to provide additional support to these men.

This is the second cohort of participants to engage in this skills development program which is expected to continue and provide a vital part of the rehabilitative experience for these individuals.