The Windward Island Lotteries Inc. (“WINLOTT Inc.”) has generously donated USD $20,000 to assist with alleviating some of the costs of the World Pediatric Project’s efforts here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to effectively fulfill the commitment made to the local and regional families in providing critical and sometimes, urgent pediatric healthcare.

The World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) is a non-profit organization that provides surgical and diagnostic, specialized healthcare for children here in SVG and those in the Eastern Caribbean.

According to an official release, this donation is double the amount that was previously donated to WPP as they are anticipating and actively working towards increasing overall capacity and assessing more children in less time.

“We are immensely grateful to have the continued support of Winlott Inc. in our aim to heal more of our children in SVG and within the region. Whether big or small, the support always creates a tremendous impact in the children and their families’ lives” said WPP’s Executive director for the Caribbean, Mrs. Lauren McIntosh-Shallow.

Since the start of the year, WPP has hosted six (6) surgical and diagnostic teams in SVG namely, General Surgery, Speech and Language Therapy, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Physical Therapy. Across the six specialties, the teams combined have provided services to over 300 children, 13 of these children travelled to St. Vincent from islands including Dominica, St. Kitts, Grenada, and St. Lucia.