Sixteen Cadet Officers took the oath of allegiance and were sworn in at Government House, in a ceremony held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan said the ceremony was an “historic moment” and she was honoured to be a part of the day’s event.

Her Excellency recognised the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Cadet Corp for their commitment and dedication to national development.

The Governor General also thanked the cadets for their service during the volcanic eruption and expressed hope that the Cadet Corp will continue to be a model for future generations.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Hudson Nedd, spoke of his deep admiration for the Cadet Corp and commended the organisation for advocating having the officers sworn in.