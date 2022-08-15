The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is working to reopen trade to the European Union.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labor Saboto Ceasar said the Government is committed to ratifying and meeting the requirements of the Port State Measures Agreement (PMSA) and that there is a renewed focus on combatting unreported, and unregulated fishing (IUU), discouraging vessels from engaging in IUU, and using prohibited ports.

“We have hired international legal advisors, and very soon we are going to see the removal of the red card so we can export again to the European Union,” Ceasar said.

The minister’s comments came during the grand opening of a the seafood processing plant built by Jamaica-based Rainforest Seafood.

The plant, located in the town of Calliaqua, meets food safety standards for the United States Food and Drug Administration and the E.U., according to Rainforest Seafoods CEO Brian Jardim.