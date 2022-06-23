The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into a video being circulated on social media showing a man attempting to solicit a 13-year-old student from the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The RSVGPF in a statement disassociated itself from Mr Ricardo Roban, the man who is allegedly in the video, and whose facebook profile states that he is a police officer.

Police say that Roban is not a serving member of the RSVGPF and was never enlisted in the organization. According to a release, he was a member of the Auxiliary Police Force whose services were terminated four years ago because he failed to perform his duties as an auxiliary officer.

“The RSVGPF does not condone such acts against our young children and encourages all parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of their children’s online activities.” The official release from Public Relations and Complaints Department stated.