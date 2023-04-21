Kabaka Pyramid celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday night with family, friends, the media, and fans as he performed some of his hit songs.

The humble artist, whose real name is Keron Salmon, celebrates his birthday on April 20th, but he serenaded fans to show his gratitude for their support over the years, particularly regarding his recent Grammy award for Best Reggae Album for The Kalling.

The artist’s birthday celebration doubled as a celebration of his Grammy win, which he says he’s grateful for, and he thanked fans for supporting his music.

He also added that he wanted to make a positive impact on the youth and contribute to the legacy of Jamaican music, which is legendary abroad.

The album The Kalling was released on September 30, 2022, and was later nominated and won him his first Grammy award after being in the business for more than a decade.

The album has achieved 10 million streams on Spotify since its release. It sets a new record for the reggae artist who grew up in music and had been working consistently since his late teens and twenties.