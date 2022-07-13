Police have arrested and charged 15 year old Kemiesha Haynes of Richmond Hill with the Offence of Wounding.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), Haynes allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded an 18-year-old female of Diamond by stabbing her about her body with an unknown object.

The release states that the incident occurred at Little Tokyo, Kingstown about 4:40 pm on January 31st 2022.

Haynes is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.